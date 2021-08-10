These jobs are hiring in Keene — and they let you set your own schedule

(Keene, NH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Keene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Part-Time Freight Handler - Earn $20.41/Hour

🏛️ FedEx - North Reading, MA - Part-Time Freight Handler

📍 Peterborough, NH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FEDEX FREIGHT IS NOW HIRING Part-Time Freight Handlers in North Reading, MA Earn $20.41/Hour Professional Growth Opportunities Part-Time Position Summary: Transport freight across dock area to/from ...

2. Apply today for School Bus Driver First Student on Nebula Jobs

🏛️ First Student

📍 Swanzey, NH

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Swanzey, NH At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

3. School Nurse

🏛️ Dublin School

📍 Dublin, NH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The School Nurse (RN or LPN) will treat students for medical issues, help prevent physical issues and disease, and coordinate routine health assessments. Schedule: Part-time 16-20 hrs/w ...

4. Dominos Pizza delivery job - Sign On Bonus $600 (3207)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Milford, NH

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Delivery Drivers to join our team! Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules and even allow you to work as ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 New Ipswich, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 New Ipswich, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. Part Time School Van Driver-- Paid Training - $16.75/hr

🏛️ Van Pool

📍 Gardner, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you are looking for the job that gives you the perfect combo of Pay, Benefits, & Flexibility, you just found it! Being a Van Driver for Van Pool Transportation gives you the pay you deserve, the ...