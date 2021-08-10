Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

These jobs are hiring in Keene — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 4 days ago

(Keene, NH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Keene are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRTd4k00

1. Part-Time Freight Handler - Earn $20.41/Hour

🏛️ FedEx - North Reading, MA - Part-Time Freight Handler

📍 Peterborough, NH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FEDEX FREIGHT IS NOW HIRING Part-Time Freight Handlers in North Reading, MA Earn $20.41/Hour Professional Growth Opportunities Part-Time Position Summary: Transport freight across dock area to/from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Apply today for School Bus Driver First Student on Nebula Jobs

🏛️ First Student

📍 Swanzey, NH

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

School Bus Driver First Student - First Student School Bus Driver - First Student Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Swanzey, NH At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. School Nurse

🏛️ Dublin School

📍 Dublin, NH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: The School Nurse (RN or LPN) will treat students for medical issues, help prevent physical issues and disease, and coordinate routine health assessments. Schedule: Part-time 16-20 hrs/w ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dominos Pizza delivery job - Sign On Bonus $600 (3207)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Milford, NH

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Delivery Drivers to join our team! Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules and even allow you to work as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 New Ipswich, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 New Ipswich, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time School Van Driver-- Paid Training - $16.75/hr

🏛️ Van Pool

📍 Gardner, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If you are looking for the job that gives you the perfect combo of Pay, Benefits, & Flexibility, you just found it! Being a Van Driver for Van Pool Transportation gives you the pay you deserve, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
66
Followers
394
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
City
Swanzey, NH
City
Peterborough, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Freight#Part Time Job#Nh#Lpn#Dominos Pizza#Van Pool Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy