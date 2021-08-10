Get hired! Job openings in and around Morse

(MORSE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Morse companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morse:

1. CDL A Truck Driver in West Texas

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Morse, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Borger, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

3. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Morse, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

4. Now Hiring Company Drivers - Home Time Every 7-14 Days

🏛️ Super T Transport

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring OTR and Regional Reefer Company DriversSuper T Transport Get a Better Work/Life Balance with Flexible Home Time. Call (855) 934-4971 to Speak to a Super T Recruiter Today! BENEFITS: * $.40 ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Borger, TX

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Borger, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203 ...