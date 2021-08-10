Knockout Home Fitness releasing next month in North America, and early October in Europe

People are always looking for new ways to work out at home and XSEED Games recently unveiled their solution: Knockout Home Fitness. This is a fitness game featuring high-intensity workouts with martial arts-inspired moves. I’m always intrigued by fitness games like this. The game is for the Nintendo Switch and you can use the Joy-Con to track hand movements, but there doesn’t appear to be any way to track leg movements. I’m really interested to see how well this new fitness game works out.