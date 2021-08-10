Cancel
Knockout Home Fitness releasing next month in North America, and early October in Europe

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 4 days ago

XSEED and Marvelous Europe have announced that Knockout Home Fitness (released as FiNC HOME FiT in Japan) will be released this Fall in Europe and North America. To be more precise, North America will get it first on September 28th, with the European release following a couple weeks later on October 8th. it will cost $39.99, and will be playable in English, French, and German.

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

