Kingman, KS

These Kingman companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Kingman Updates
Kingman Updates
 4 days ago

(Kingman, KS) Looking to get your foot in the door in Kingman? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Sygma - Kansas City

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City, MO Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $75,000+/year! - Up to $10,000 Sign-On Bonus ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

3. RN - Medical ICU, Coronary ICU, Neuro ICU *NEW GRADS WELCOME!

🏛️ All Med Search

📍 Goddard, KS

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualifications: What qualifications you will need: * Graduate of an accredited school of nursing - BSN preferred * Current licensure in the State of Kansas as a Registered Nurse or current active ...

4. General Labor Manufacturing

🏛️ Apprentice Personnel - Wichita

📍 Kingman, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice Personnel is seeking Manufacturing Laborers for a growing manufacturing company in Kingman! These positions are entry-level , but experienced manufacturing laborers are welcome to apply ...

With Kingman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

