These Boardman companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Boardman, OR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Boardman companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Umatilla, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Arlington, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto Glass Technician Trainee You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Arlington, OR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

6. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all WA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

7. Data Center Technicians (Entry to Sr. Level)

🏛️ KC Installation, LLC

📍 Hermiston, OR

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: We are seeking a Data Center Technician to become an integral part of our team! You will design and configure data communication systems as well as identify areas of improvement to ...

8. ADT Installation Technician/WEEKLY PAY/BENEFITS/NO EXPERIENCE REQ

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Kennewick, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven Security, the largest Authorized ADT Dealer in the country, operating in over 50+ markets, is currently seeking installation professionals for our expanding Portland, OR territory. Safe ...