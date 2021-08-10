COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson tackles mask, COVID ICU bed availability as 1.1 million surpassed of fully vaccinated Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed growing concerns over the use of masks in schools as fully immunized Arkansans surpassed 1.1 million on Tuesday. Hutchinson said he would like to provide masks for students in schools, but there is an added challenge of the availability of high-efficiency filtration masks for schools in children’s sizes. The supply chain for those sizes is limited. Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said that there is $500,000 left for PPE for state schools.