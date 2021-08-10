Cancel
Mattoon, IL

These Mattoon companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 4 days ago

(Mattoon, IL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Mattoon companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRTDJy00

1. Truck Care Tire & Lube Technician (JR-40057594)

🏛️ Goodyear

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATELY HIRING!!! - APPLY TODAY!!! We are a service and retreading market leader with over 200 Commercial Tire Centers and Truck Care Centers located across the United States. We have the unique ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Contract Administrative Clerk

🏛️ Innovative Staff Solutions, Inc.

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Innovative Staff Solutions has an immediate hiring need for a Contract Administrative Clerk for a client in Mattoon, IL . The ideal candidate will have previous administrative/office experience, good ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Mattoon, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sandwich Artist® #54293-0

🏛️ Subway® Franchisee

📍 Effingham, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! We are looking for customer service-obsessed crew members to join our team at Subway. As a Sandwich Artist youll not only serve guests with an outstanding knowledge of the menu ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
96
Followers
304
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
