Grove, OK

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Grove

Grove Times
 4 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Companies in Grove are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Grove:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Grove, OK

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OK - RN - Geriatric Behavioral Health / VINITA - 7a-7p - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 75 Mile Radius applied for this position**REQUIRED - MINIMUM 2 YRS RN ADULT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH or WILL ACCEPT MEDICAL/SURGICAL EXPERIENCE. Behavioral Health / Geri Psych experience highly preferred ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Telemetry Med / Surg 7a-7p with alternate weekend rotation 13 Weeks 190056

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $2,421 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Vinita, OK

💰 $2,421 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Vinita, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Miami, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Holman Family Dentistry

📍 Centerton, AR

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our family owned dental office is looking for an RDH as a long-term team member. In addition to prophylactic cleanings and scaling, daily responsibilities include taking digital x-rays, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Laborer

🏛️ Garages&more

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Constructing metal building from the ground up we build turn key building start finish in Missouri Oklahoma and Kansas up to 75miles from neosho you'll be home every night we work Monday-Friday hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Child Welfare Specialist I/II - Resource Family

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Miami, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Miami, Oklahoma. Child Welfare Specialist Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Store Manager

🏛️ Slingshot

📍 Siloam Springs, AR

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Store Manager Team : JBU Campus Store Reports to : Account Director Location : JBU Campus Store Commitment Level: Full-Time Role Introduction The Store Operations team works directly with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's

📍 Watts, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: All Shifts Available Starting Wage:$18.25/hr (additional $1.50 for hours between 6p-6a) Location: Stilwell, OK This is a full-time position within our dessert manufacturing facility with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Grove Times

Grove, OK
ABOUT

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

