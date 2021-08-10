White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sent a message to Gov. Ron DeSantis amid his threat to withhold salaries of superintendents who impose mask mandates in schools. “If you’re not interested in following the public health guidelines to protect the lives of people in your state to give parents some comfort as they’re sending their kids to school, schools are opening in Florida this week I know in many parts of Florida, then get out of the way and let public officials, let local officials do their job to keep students safe,” she said. “This is serious, and we’re talking about people’s lives.” Psaki also mentioned Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, saying he had courage to stand up for the students and their health and safety. Miami-Dade Public Schools has not yet made a decision on masks. Its health and safety panel meets on Monday to decide the issue.