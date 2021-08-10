Hiring Now: These roles are open in Show Low

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Companies in Show Low are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Show Low:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,588 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $3,588 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Show Low, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Advanced Air

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative Advanced Air Systems is now serving the White Mountain area and is looking to hire a full-time Outside Salesperson to determine each client's needs at their home or ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Show Low, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $2925 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,871 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,871 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Show Low, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/29/2021

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2821 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,821 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Show Low, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: ASAP Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $2821 ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

10. Entry-Level Apprentice (HVAC / Electrical)

🏛️ Advanced Air

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advanced Air Systems is actively looking for a motivated Entry-Level Apprentice (HVAC / Electrical) to assist our (industry job title) in serving our clients in and around Show Low, AZ . We pay our ...