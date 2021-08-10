Cancel
Monett, MO

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Monett

Posted by 
Monett News Alert
 4 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Companies in Monett are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Monett:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bNRT4Sg00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Billings, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Billings MO and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Chat Agent - $24/hr + Uncapped Commission!

🏛️ Full Potential Solutions

📍 Aurora, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EARN $24/hour if you join our Pioneer Account! The Sales Chat Agent will perform a range of tasks , 80% of the time agents will assist incoming customers via live chat; 20% of the time they will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. General Laborer

🏛️ Garages&more

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Constructing metal building from the ground up we build turn key building start finish in Missouri Oklahoma and Kansas up to 75miles from neosho you'll be home every night we work Monday-Friday hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,175+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Neosho, MO

💰 $1,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn a guaranteed $1,175 or more every week with this regional route. Plus, get home every week or bi-weekly, depending on where you live. For a limited time, we're also offering a $3,500 sign-on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2770 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aurora, MO

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aurora, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Butterfield, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

