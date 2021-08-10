Ready for a change? These Lake Isabella jobs are accepting applications

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Lake Isabella.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Isabella:

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED ...

3. Sales Rep

🏛️ Alta Resources

📍 California Hot Springs, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Alta Resources is Hiring! Job Description Alta Resources is looking for full- and part-time Sales Representative to sell healthcare insurance products in a call center environment from a leading ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Wofford Heights, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ Mid-Cal Labor Solutions

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Mid-Cal Labor is in need of Diesel Mechanics. Full-time temp to hire. Class A license a plus. $18-$24 per hour. Call Krista @ 679-6977

6. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled ...

7. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Sheldon Inn Restaurant

📍 California Hot Springs, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Assistant Manager is responsible for the overall shift operations and the execution of product excellence in a store. This position reports to the General Manager; however, in the absence of a ...

8. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company DriversCertified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

9. Class A CDL Driver- Dedicated fleet with weekly hometime

🏛️ Trucking Options LLC

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CR England is now adding drivers to a dedicated fleet based in Shafter, CA! Drivers in this fleet are home weekly for 34-48 hours with a chance to get home midweek also. Drivers will make no touch ...

10. Class A Truck Driver UP TO $1800 PER WEEK

🏛️ SIDHUTRUCK LINE INC

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Seeking class"A" OTR Drivers with Minimum year Experience We are Open To Hire Team Drivers for Dedicated Lanes California to TX and KS Team can make up to $1800 per week also Need Solo for Run ...