Formula One Miami Grand Prix Will Run in May 2022

By James Gilboy, View James Gilboy's Articles
 4 days ago
That's only nine months away. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will be held in early May 2022, barely nine months from now. "We are less than halfway through 2021, but planning for 2022 has been ongoing for some time. There is a high demand for venues for the 2022 calendar. We hope to announce the provisional calendar in September/October," Domenicali told Racer. "We can confirm that the much-anticipated Miami Grand Prix will happen in the first half of May, and demand for tickets is high, even though sales have not officially started."

www.thedrive.com

