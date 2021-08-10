Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Beaufort.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaufort:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sealevel, NC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

3. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

4. ITSSPEC : IT Support Specialist 3 ( Job ID: 658099)

🏛️ Computer Consultants International, Inc.

📍 Atlantic Beach, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Office of Transportation Data (OTD), in coordination with the Coastal Regional Commission (CRC), is seeking a self-motivated, dynamic, reliable ...

5. Dishwasher prep cook

🏛️ Black Sheep Beaufort

📍 Beaufort, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Black Sheep Beaufort, is seeking full time and part time energetic and creative dishwashers and prep cooks. Our menu consists of brick oven pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. No day is ever the same ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Claims Processor - Work from Home

🏛️ Teleperformance

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Why You'll Choose Us Teleperformance is a strategic partner to the world's leading companies, bringing solutions and enhancing customer experience during each interaction. We are the ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Morehead City, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Williston, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,207 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morehead City, NC

💰 $2,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Morehead City, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...