Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beaufort

Posted by 
Beaufort News Watch
Beaufort News Watch
 4 days ago

(BEAUFORT, NC) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Beaufort.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaufort:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRSwQG00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Sealevel, NC

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Local Spot Drivers

🏛️ Hirschbach Motor Lines

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local Spot DriversCall A Recruiter Now - (844) 989-3902Spot Driver Perks * Home Daily * 3 ½ day work week * Competitive hourly pay - Call for details Benefits * Monthly safety incentive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ITSSPEC : IT Support Specialist 3 ( Job ID: 658099)

🏛️ Computer Consultants International, Inc.

📍 Atlantic Beach, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Office of Transportation Data (OTD), in coordination with the Coastal Regional Commission (CRC), is seeking a self-motivated, dynamic, reliable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dishwasher prep cook

🏛️ Black Sheep Beaufort

📍 Beaufort, NC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Black Sheep Beaufort, is seeking full time and part time energetic and creative dishwashers and prep cooks. Our menu consists of brick oven pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers. No day is ever the same ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative - Claims Processor - Work from Home

🏛️ Teleperformance

📍 New Bern, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Why You'll Choose Us Teleperformance is a strategic partner to the world's leading companies, bringing solutions and enhancing customer experience during each interaction. We are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Morehead City, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Havelock, NC

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Williston, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,207 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morehead City, NC

💰 $2,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Morehead City, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort News Watch

Beaufort, NC
33
Followers
139
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Havelock, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Marine Interdiction Agent#Cbp#Itsspec#Gdot#Otd#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Otr Cdl A#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Vivian#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy