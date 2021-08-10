Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Erie, PA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Conneaut, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Conneaut, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Life Insurance Agent (100% Commission)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

With the continued impact of COVID-19, we are happy to accommodate with remote interviewing and on-boarding procedures. No insurance experience is required, though it helps. Who we are: As a leader ...

6. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Erie, PA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...