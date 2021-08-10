Cancel
Killeen, TX

A job on your schedule? These Killeen positions offer flexible hours

Killeen Voice
 4 days ago

(Killeen, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Killeen-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Killeen, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. HP Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 Killeen, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate Representing HP! **Sign-On Bonus Information, Below!** About Company 2020 Companies is a premier outsourced sales and marketing agency launching ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Georgetown, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Truck Driver (CDL Required) - Medium(Water Truck) - Ft Hood

🏛️ TRDI

📍 Fort Hood, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hourly Rate: $16.99 Schedule: Monday - Friday Must be able to work a flexible schedule to include weekends, evenings and holidays as needed. Benefits include: Medical, Vision, Dental, Health ...

Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
