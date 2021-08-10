Cancel
Zanesville, OH

Job alert: These jobs are open in Zanesville

Posted by 
Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 4 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Zanesville companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Zanesville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bNRSobg00

1. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Coshocton, OH

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Coshocton, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 South Zanesville, OH

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Chemical Lab Technician - 1st Shift ($20+ Per Hour)

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Newark, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: JOB SUMMARY Perform analytical analyses on chemical solutions in support of Anodizing Operations, wastewater pre-treatment & recycling systems and Environmental Compliance. Sample ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Skilled Landscaper

🏛️ Homestead Landscapers

📍 Cambridge, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIGN ON BONUS $500 - $750 CASH Paid after 60-days (No BS No Strings Attached) SKILLED LANDSCAPERS NEEDED: Seeking persons that have past experience in landscaping. This could be hardscaping, patios ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Food Service Director - New Lexington

🏛️ The Nutrition Group

📍 New Lexington, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is The Nutrition Group? We are a full-service food and facilities management company founded in 1975. The Nutrition Group's family of support services includes K-12 Meal Services, Commissary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Jacksontown, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCM5 Pataskala, OH (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCM5 - Pataskala - 8591 Mink Street ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Coshocton, OH

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Coshocton, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,000-$1,300/Year + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Bestway Express

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers $1,000-$1,300 Weekly Average - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits For 40 years, Bestway Express has operated as a family owned and operated company. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville News Flash

ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

