Auburn, CA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 4 days ago

(Auburn, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Auburn are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Customer Service

🏛️ Swanson's Cleaners

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service We are currently hiring and training customer service staff for full-time & part-time positions. Our operating hours are Mon-Fri 10:00a-6:00p and Sat 10:00a-3:00p. Starting wage is ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Granite Bay, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Year-Round Administrative Assistant (Part-Time) - Shingle Springs Campus

🏛️ California Montessori Project

📍 Carmichael, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the Employer The Montessori classroom is a carefully prepared environment that is attractive, ordered, and filled with manipulative materials that stimulate and guide the children's learning

4. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ A&A Concrete Supply

📍 Lincoln, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CLASS A TRUCK DRIVER - Part Time (Less than 30 hours per work week) We are hiring Class A Drivers with previous experience for local work delivering aggregate and cementitious materials to various ...

5. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time General Cleaner - Marsden West - Marsden West

🏛️ Marsden West

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden West, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses ...

