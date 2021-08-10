Job alert: These St George jobs are accepting applications

(ST GEORGE, UT) Companies in St George are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in St George:

1. Landscape Architect

🏛️ Alliance Consulting

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Alliance Consulting is a land planning and design firm located in Washington, Utah, It has offices in Williston, North Dakota and Boise, Idaho and completes projects in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Santa Clara, UT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Hurricane Branch 1155 West State Street Hurricane, UT 84737 SCHEDULE Full-time: Monday - Friday 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturday 8:45am - 2:15pm * Day off during the week when a Saturday ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Social Stationery Consultant | Customer Service Representative | Entry Level

🏛️ Basic Invite

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Social Stationery Consultant | Customer Service | Evenings BasicInvite.com , LLC Washington, Utah $13-15/hr, Depending on Experience Sunday through Thursday, 12 pm - 8 pm Full Time Basic Invite is a ...

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.00-$13.00 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Part-Time job opportunities ...

7. Social Worker

🏛️ Utah Case Management LLC

📍 Washington County, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Utah Case Management is seeking a Social Worker to join our case management team! As a social worker at Utah Case Management, you will be responsible for coordinating services provided by the Utah ...

8. Shift Manager

🏛️ Del Taco Restaurants

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all friendly faces - we're not just another job, we're the start of a great career! If you are passionate about food, love people, and you're ready to work hard and think fast while keeping a ...

9. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!

🏛️ Grant Trucking

📍 Washington, UT

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DRIVERS You hit the road a lot. And let's be honest, it can make home life tough. We know a thing or two about that because we're a family company. That's why we've built our business around ...

10. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ 4 Way Transport

📍 Littlefield, AZ

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Description Looking to hire an Over the Road Driver with refrigeration experience. Starting pay is 23% of load pay with opportunity to increase after 90 Days. We have options for drivers ...