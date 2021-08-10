Cancel
Correctionville, IA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Correctionville

Correctionville News Watch
 4 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Correctionville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Correctionville:


1. Physician / Surgery - General / Iowa / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Cherokee, IA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $3,215 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holstein, IA

💰 $3,215 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Holstein, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Industrial Maintenance Mechanic #918

🏛️ Rockstar Mechanics

📍 Sergeant Bluff, IA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Field service opportunity for Industrial Mechanics to maintain commercial and warehouse equipment. Full-service installation and repairs to dock doors, garage doors, speed doors, dock levels, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $110,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Lincoln

📍 Smithland, IA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $10,000 Retention Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,043 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holstein, IA

💰 $1,043 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Holstein, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Mainstreet Program Manager

🏛️ Le Mars Chamber of Commerce

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION: Main Street Manager REPORTS TO: Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce FUNCTIONS: The Main Street Manager is the coordinator of the Main Street program's activities

Click Here to Apply Now

9. $20 - INSTORE Seasonal Sales Associate 51051

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Rodney, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make some extra Holiday Money! $20.00 per hour! INSTORE Talent Solutions partnered with a global telecommunications company is currently looking for people with an amazing attitude and great customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Kryger Glass

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kryger Glass currently has a position open for a Delivery Driver at our Sioux City Distribution Center. We distribution auto glass throughout the Siouxland and are based in Kansas City. This is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
ABOUT

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

