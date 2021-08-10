Job alert: These jobs are open in Ephraim

(EPHRAIM, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ephraim.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ephraim:

1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

2. Metal Building Manufacturing Shop Laborer

🏛️ CO BUILDING SYSTEMS & MANUFACTURING INC.

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CO Building Systems is seeking full-time shop laborers to assist in the manufacturing of metal buildings and related building materials. Applicants should be reliable, willing to work, and able to ...

3. Blueprint detailer / AutoCAD draftsperson

🏛️ CO BUILDING SYSTEMS & MANUFACTURING INC.

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CO Building Systems in Ephraim is looking for a blueprint detailer for our pre-engineered metal buildings. Detailers use AutoCAD software to draw metal buildings, components, and connections between ...

4. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,349-$1,800 WEEKLY**PAY $70,142-$93,601 *Top CPM: 0.64 Split *Effective Pay / Mile: $0.289*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in ...

5. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $85,429 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$1,111-$1,643 Weekly PAY $57,772-$85,429 Annually Top CPM: 0.5 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.774 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week DEDICATED ACCOUNT Family Dollar is based out of Saint ...