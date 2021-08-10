Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Randle

(RANDLE, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Randle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Randle:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

2. Lead Technical Support Specialist (Remote)

🏛️ TargetCW - Corporate

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Technical Support Specialist Remote (must work west coast hours) Pay: $25- $30hr DOE(Weekly pay) Term: 6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision Please only ...

3. Agent Service Specialist

🏛️ TargetCW - Corporate

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Agent Service Specialist Location: Remote (Able to work west coast hours) Pay: $23-$25hr (Weekly pay) Term: 3-6 month (Temp to turn permanent) Full- time Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision As the ...

4. Package Sorter (Mon-Wed Night Shifts Available) - Sign-On Bonus $100

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Mineral, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Dupont, WA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 ...

5. Community Investments Manager

🏛️ King County

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $133,078 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

King County Parks is accepting applications for a Community Investments Manager to oversee the Community Investments unit which includes six grant programs within the Parks and Recreation Division

6. Heavy Equipment Mechanic

🏛️ Hampton Lumber Sales

📍 Randle, WA

💰 $65,228 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview This position's primary function is to repair and maintain electric, propane, diesel, and gasoline industrial equipment. Work schedule: Monday-Thursday, Swing Shift (2:30 PM to 1:00 AM ...

7. Sales Development Specialist - Full time

🏛️ DemandZEN

📍 Lewis County, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DemandZEN, voted Best Places to Work 2020 by Inc., is growing and we are looking for our next Lead Generation Specialist to add to our calling team. This is a full time position and is 100% remote

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,268 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $2,268 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Morton, WA

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Morton, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...