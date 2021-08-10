Cancel
Cheraw, SC

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cheraw require no experience

Cheraw Digest
(Cheraw, SC) These companies are hiring Cheraw residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Laurinburg, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte

📍 Morven, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Hiring Inexperienced/Student Drivers

🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Carolina

📍 Chesterfield, SC

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in North Carolina Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year Plus Great Benefits! Every day, the ...

6. Accountant Entry Level

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiting Solutions is seeking an experienced Accountant for a manufacturing client located in the Hartsville area . This candidate will have experience in cost accounting and fixed assets in a ...

7. BANDER OPERATOR - 1ST SHIFT

🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP

📍 Laurinburg, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location NC - Laurinburg (5) - Laurinburg, NC Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $15.21 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...

Comments / 0

