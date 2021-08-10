Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cheraw require no experience

(Cheraw, SC) These companies are hiring Cheraw residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Laurinburg, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte

📍 Morven, NC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - Hiring Inexperienced/Student Drivers

🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.

📍 Rockingham, NC

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Carolina

📍 Chesterfield, SC

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in North Carolina Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year Plus Great Benefits! Every day, the ...

6. Accountant Entry Level

🏛️ Recruiting Solutions

📍 Hartsville, SC

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recruiting Solutions is seeking an experienced Accountant for a manufacturing client located in the Hartsville area . This candidate will have experience in cost accounting and fixed assets in a ...

7. BANDER OPERATOR - 1ST SHIFT

🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP

📍 Laurinburg, NC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location NC - Laurinburg (5) - Laurinburg, NC Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $15.21 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...