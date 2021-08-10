Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cheraw require no experience
(Cheraw, SC) These companies are hiring Cheraw residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Laurinburg, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. CDL-B Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $20/Hour + $5k Sign-On
🏛️ FreshPoint - Charlotte
📍 Morven, NC
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class B Drivers for Delivery Routes $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Rockingham, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. CDL A Truck Driver - Hiring Inexperienced/Student Drivers
🏛️ Valley Proteins, Inc.
📍 Rockingham, NC
💰 $1,300 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year
🏛️ Sygma - Carolina
📍 Chesterfield, SC
💰 $72,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in North Carolina Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $72,000/year Plus Great Benefits! Every day, the ...
6. Accountant Entry Level
🏛️ Recruiting Solutions
📍 Hartsville, SC
💰 $45,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Recruiting Solutions is seeking an experienced Accountant for a manufacturing client located in the Hartsville area . This candidate will have experience in cost accounting and fixed assets in a ...
7. BANDER OPERATOR - 1ST SHIFT
🏛️ THE NEW-INDY GROUP
📍 Laurinburg, NC
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location NC - Laurinburg (5) - Laurinburg, NC Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $15.21 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...
Comments / 0