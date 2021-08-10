Cancel
Okmulgee, OK

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Okmulgee Voice
 4 days ago

(Okmulgee, OK) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bNRSPUP00

1. Work From Home- Insurance Sales Specialist

🏛️ Jessica Mcguire-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Sales Closer

🏛️ Neil Hays Agency

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for a top performing Insurance Sales Closer, to join our team-oriented sales department. We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Jenks, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tired of Uncertainty in your Company? HealthMarkets is Stability with Multiple Carriers. These are uncertain times, and having the flexibility to work remotely or face-to-face is essential. At ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Pricing Admin Coordinator

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work with a friendly team in a remote position! In this role, you will create, maintain, and provide accurate price lists to the sales team. Good administrative skills with knowledge of Excel is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

