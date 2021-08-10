Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Okmulgee, OK) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Work From Home- Insurance Sales Specialist
🏛️ Jessica Mcguire-Farmers Insurance Agency
📍 Sapulpa, OK
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are expanding and have an opening for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a ...
2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home
🏛️ OnTel
📍 Okmulgee, OK
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...
3. Remote Sales Closer
🏛️ Neil Hays Agency
📍 Okmulgee, OK
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are expanding and have an opening for a top performing Insurance Sales Closer, to join our team-oriented sales department. We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with ...
4. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!
🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency
📍 Jenks, OK
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Tired of Uncertainty in your Company? HealthMarkets is Stability with Multiple Carriers. These are uncertain times, and having the flexibility to work remotely or face-to-face is essential. At ...
5. Pricing Admin Coordinator
🏛️ Accounting Principals
📍 Tulsa, OK
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work with a friendly team in a remote position! In this role, you will create, maintain, and provide accurate price lists to the sales team. Good administrative skills with knowledge of Excel is ...
