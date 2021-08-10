Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Okmulgee, OK) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work From Home- Insurance Sales Specialist

🏛️ Jessica Mcguire-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for top performing Insurance Sales Representatives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Remote Sales Closer

🏛️ Neil Hays Agency

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for a top performing Insurance Sales Closer, to join our team-oriented sales department. We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with ...

4. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Jenks, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tired of Uncertainty in your Company? HealthMarkets is Stability with Multiple Carriers. These are uncertain times, and having the flexibility to work remotely or face-to-face is essential. At ...

5. Pricing Admin Coordinator

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work with a friendly team in a remote position! In this role, you will create, maintain, and provide accurate price lists to the sales team. Good administrative skills with knowledge of Excel is ...