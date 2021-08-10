Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Ukiah, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Ukiah are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Hiring Caregivers In Cloverdale - $500 Signing Bonus

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $16.50+/hour Location: Cloverdale, CA Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

2. Certified Nursing Assistant / CNA | Part Time/ NOC shifts/ $22hr/ Ukiah, Ca

🏛️ Interim

📍 Ukiah, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Interim HealthCare of Santa Rosa provides a range of services for Skilled Nursing, Memory care, Assisted living and Developmentally Disabled facilities and opportunity is growing fast in all of ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cloverdale, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ DSR Security

📍 Ukiah, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire two unarmed security officers with active and valid California guard cards to work either part time or full time shifts at one of our client locations. Company Description We ...

6. LMFT or LCSW (SIGNING BONUS $4,000.00)

🏛️ Manzanita Services Inc

📍 Ukiah, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Note: SIGNING BONUS $4,000.00 for Full Time!! $2,000 at 6 months and $2,000 at 12 months. Bonus amount pro-rated for under 40 hours per week or part time hours. Located in beautiful Mendocino County

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

ABOUT

With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Part Time Job#Skilled Nursing#Lmft#Lcsw#Time
