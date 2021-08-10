Devonte Wyatt earns praise as Georgia football’s ‘biggest’ freak

If you’re on Bruce Feldman’s annual college football Freaks list, you’re probably pretty special. The list, which listed 100 players including the likes of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, celebrates the absurd athletes in the sport.

The Georgia Bulldogs had one player make the list this season. It’s probably not a player you would’ve guessed.

That would be defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

DawgNation.com.

