Work remotely in Hatch — these positions are open now

(Hatch, NM) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · The ...

4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

5. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

7. Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ Achieve Test Prep

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Remote Position, Work From Home Are you a successful salesperson looking for a company that caters to its top performers? We are seeking Admissions Representatives (salespeople ...

8. Online Sales - Work from Home/ Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Mires Agency

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? * - Flexible schedule working from home 100k+ FT/ 50k+ PT - Voted Top 10 Places to Work * -Income coming in from week 1 and unlimited income potential * -Scheduled commission increases ...

9. Work From Home Insurance Sales Team Leader

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a commission-based position. A state issued Life and Health insurance license is a requirement. We offer training programs for those not yet licensed. We are looking for individuals who ...

10. Insurance Agent - HIGH COMPENSATION - Work from home

🏛️ Family First Life NW

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...