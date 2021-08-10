Job alert: These jobs are open in Alamogordo

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Alamogordo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Alamogordo:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2628 per week in NM

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $2,628 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

5. Animal Control Administrative Assistant

🏛️ City of Alamogordo

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CITY OF ALAMOGORDO NEW MEXICO Animal Control Administrative Assistant $12.51 / hour + Excellent Benefits THE POSITION The City of Alamogordo is looking for an Animal Control Administrative Assistant

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Loyal Source Government Services

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Alamogordo, NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

8. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,241 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $2,241 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2106 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamogordo, NM

💰 $2,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamogordo, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...