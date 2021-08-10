Get hired! Job openings in and around Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Spencer.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spencer:

1. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

2. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Harvest International, Inc.

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking a Maintenance Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Responsibilities: * Complete work and repair orders in ...

3. Laborer Operator

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Control and adjust machine settings (e.g. speed) * Feed raw material or parts to semi-automated machines * Inspect parts with precision and measuring tools * Test operation of machines periodically

4. Layer Barn Maintenance

🏛️ Sonstegard Foods Company

📍 Harris, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Layer Barn Maintenance Starting pay $16.00/hr Sunrise Farms Harris, IA This position reports to the Layer Manager and Assistant Layer Manager. Barn Maintenance employees perform a variety of duties ...

5. Direct Support Professional (DSP)

🏛️ Imagine the Possibilities

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) Description The Direct Support Professional, DSP at Imagine the Possibilities is instrumental in our mission to empower ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Primghar, IA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Primghar, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

9. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Team Drivers with Marten can count on 4,500-5,500 miles a week and an average earnings of $90,000/year or more each! Top earners can earn up to $100,000+.Teams can get home every other week or ...

