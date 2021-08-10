Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Port Leyden

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Port Leyden.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port Leyden:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start ...

2. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

3. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fleet Maintenance Technician First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Fleet Technician! First Student is proud to offer: * Top hourly wages up ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

5. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Rome, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Rome, New York At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,016 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lowville, NY

💰 $2,016 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lowville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Glenfield, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...