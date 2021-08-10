Job alert: These jobs are open in Titusville

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Companies in Titusville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Titusville:

1. Local Truck Driver - 12 Months Exp - Benefits - No Touch

🏛️ H&R TRucking

📍 Cocoa, FL

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

H & R Trucking has a variety of opportunities to offer, either behind the wheel, behind a desk or somewhere in between! We provide an above average pay package, competitive benefits and we place an ...

2. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Cocoa Beach, FL

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Our Mission & Values Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing ...

3. Maintenance Mechanic (Outside Machinist - Non-Automotive) - Full Time

🏛️ Disneyland Resort

📍 Titusville, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you visit Disneyland Resort®, are you the one in your family looking at how things work? Are you an industrial-maintenance mechanic - and do you enjoy working with your hands and repairing ...

4. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ 212 Partners

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $52,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About us: 212 Partners is a privately held company here in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Since we opened our doors, we have been focusing on business development and leading our clients into new ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFL4 Orlando, FL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFL4 - Orlando - 4401 Seaboard Rd, Orlando ...

6. Operations Assistant/Permit Tech

🏛️ Fence Outlet

📍 Oviedo, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fence Outlet specializes in one stop shopping for all fencing needs and accessories. We maintain a very large inventory of product that is readily available to our customers on a daily basis. At ...

7. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

8. Route Specialist

🏛️ Transform Home Services

📍 Lake Mary, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Engages in daily activities to ensure that routes are efficient for the scheduled day, require minimal technical intervention, minimize costs to the business and keep promises to customers

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Titusville, FL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

10. OTR CDL-A Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...