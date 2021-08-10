Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wenatchee

(WENATCHEE, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wenatchee companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wenatchee:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ellensburg, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

3. EPIDEMIOLOGIST - Public Health Program Specialist, Monitoring & Eval

🏛️ Chelan-Douglas Health District

📍 East Wenatchee, WA

💰 $7,056 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Description: The primary responsibility of the PHPS Monitoring and Evaluation is to monitor and evaluate health programs to improve effectiveness, promote equity, and reduce disparities in ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Bus Driver

🏛️ Blue Sky Outfitters

📍 Leavenworth, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a part time bus driver to help with our outdoor adventure company! The job generally requires the ability to perform the following duties: - Drive safely along designated routes ...

6. EMT / Emergency Medical Technician

🏛️ Amphibious Medics

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amphibious Medics is currently hiring EMT-Bs or above for Full Time and Per Diem as Health and Safety Medical Technicians in Wenatchee, WA. Company Overview Amphibious Medics is a veteran owned ...

7. Landscape Crew Member (Part Time)

🏛️ Vintage Valley LLC

📍 Leavenworth, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION TITLE:Crew Member EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Seasonal Part-Time MIN. HOURS: 21 hours per week STARTING SALARY RANGE: $17.06 - $19.00 per/hr. based on experience EMPLOYMENT PERIOD: April 1st - October ...

8. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/10/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,305 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,305 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

10. Registered Nurse - ONC - 13 Week Contract ($2890/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking caring, compassionate Registered Nurses with experience providing care for patients who are critically or chronically ill due to cancer for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art ...