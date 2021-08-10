Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 4 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wenatchee companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wenatchee:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNRRiH700

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ellensburg, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. EPIDEMIOLOGIST - Public Health Program Specialist, Monitoring & Eval

🏛️ Chelan-Douglas Health District

📍 East Wenatchee, WA

💰 $7,056 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Description: The primary responsibility of the PHPS Monitoring and Evaluation is to monitor and evaluate health programs to improve effectiveness, promote equity, and reduce disparities in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bus Driver

🏛️ Blue Sky Outfitters

📍 Leavenworth, WA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a part time bus driver to help with our outdoor adventure company! The job generally requires the ability to perform the following duties: - Drive safely along designated routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. EMT / Emergency Medical Technician

🏛️ Amphibious Medics

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Amphibious Medics is currently hiring EMT-Bs or above for Full Time and Per Diem as Health and Safety Medical Technicians in Wenatchee, WA. Company Overview Amphibious Medics is a veteran owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Landscape Crew Member (Part Time)

🏛️ Vintage Valley LLC

📍 Leavenworth, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION TITLE:Crew Member EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Seasonal Part-Time MIN. HOURS: 21 hours per week STARTING SALARY RANGE: $17.06 - $19.00 per/hr. based on experience EMPLOYMENT PERIOD: April 1st - October ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/10/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,305 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,305 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Registered Nurse - ONC - 13 Week Contract ($2890/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $2,890 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking caring, compassionate Registered Nurses with experience providing care for patients who are critically or chronically ill due to cancer for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wenatchee, WA
ABOUT

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

