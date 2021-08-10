Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Franklin, NH) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

2. Customer Service Professional

🏛️ AnswerFirst Communications

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE ANSWERING SERVICE CUSTOMER SERVICE PROFESSIONAL - Work From Home * Currently only hiring qualified candidates that reside in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

4. Remote: Tech Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Technical Support Agent for SYKES, and you will work remotely from the comfort and ...

5. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...