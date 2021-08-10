Work remotely in Bellefontaine — these positions are open now

(Bellefontaine, OH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bellefontaine, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Marysville, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Full Time Remote Customer Order Specialist- 2nd Shift (Lima, OH)- $12.85/hr

🏛️ HSNi, LLC

📍 Lima, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US55504 Job Description Details Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! You'll shop with HSN and Cornerstone customers by supporting them through their purchases, educating them ...

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Bellefontaine, OH

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...