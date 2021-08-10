Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Foraker

(FORAKER, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Foraker.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Foraker:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2952 per week in OK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $2,952 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Licensed Insurance Agent

🏛️ Globe Life-FHD

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you have an Accident & Health insurance license and are seeking rapid income growth and advancement, this may be the career for you! Who we are: We have built a nationally recognized sales ...

4. E & I Designer II (Electrical/Instrument Designer II)

🏛️ Cenergy International

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB NUMBER: 171795 Job Description · This position is for a contract electrical/instrument Designer · This position is located at the Ponca City Refinery · Typical hours are 8 hours a day Monday ...

5. Electrical Designer II & III - 1 Year Contract

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

These positions (Electrical Designer II and III) are located in Ponca City, OK. The pay starts at $40/HR and increases significantly, DOE. SPI and Microstation experience are REQUIRED for ...

6. NEW: Full-Time Flexible General Assembly Worker

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Maple City, KS

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're Hiring Full-Time Flexible Workers! Are you looking for a full-time job (24-40 hrs/wk) but, still want the flexibility to choose your schedule on a weekly basis AND drop a shift if you need to

7. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

8. Groundskeeping

🏛️ Oklahoma Temporary Service

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualified candidates must be able to perform the essential functions of this position satisfactorily with or without a reasonable accommodation. The groundskeepers need to have a clean background ...

9. Refrigeration Technician

🏛️ Paramount Professonal Staffing

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paramount Professional Staffing in Oklahoma City is seeking an Ammonia Refrigeration Technician for a large essential manufacturing facility. This position is for 2nd Shift. (3:30 PM - 11:45PM) As an ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2691 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ponca City, OK

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ponca City, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...