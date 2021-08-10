Cancel
Panguitch, UT

Ready for a change? These Panguitch jobs are accepting applications

Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 4 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Panguitch companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Panguitch:


1. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Panguitch, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Panguitch, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Servers, Host and Bus, Line Cooks, Dishwasher

🏛️ Dave's Place At Panguitch Lake

📍 Panguitch, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring all postions...Full time and Part time..call Tamra at 435-590-6789 ..No experience needed. Servers, Host and Bus, Dishwasher, Line Cooks. Staring $10 from to $15 an hour.

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Panguitch, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

