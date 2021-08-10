Cancel
Agar, SD

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Agar

Agar Daily
(AGAR, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Agar.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Agar:


1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Gettysburg, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

2. Laborers

🏛️ Lankenau Construction

📍 Onida, SD

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I'm looking for laborers to work on and repair grain elevators. Some travel, paid holidays, vacation pay, year end bonuses.

3. Long Haul Open Deck Truck Driver

🏛️ M&D Transport

📍 Onida, SD

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

M&D Transport (based out of Mokena, IL) handles Full and LTL loads on Reefers, Step Deck Flatbeds or Conestogas. We are looking for qualified Regional and OTR drivers to join our team. We offer ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Gettysburg, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

