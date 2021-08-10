Cancel
Barnum, MN

No experience necessary — Barnum companies hiring now

 4 days ago

(Barnum, MN) Looking to get your foot in the door in Barnum? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRRUrp00

1. WI - PT - Superior - $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Negative COVID test prior to starting State specific background check for facility New Grad accepted SNF Experience is required even if as in intern/externship Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Wrenshall, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. Data Entry Specialist - TEMPORARILY REMOTE

🏛️ Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking junior-level Data Entry - insurance claims processors. TEMPORARILY REMOTE Many opportunities available, training is paid and opportunities for advancement! Are you the type of person who ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...

Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
