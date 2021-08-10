No experience necessary — Barnum companies hiring now

(Barnum, MN) Looking to get your foot in the door in Barnum? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. WI - PT - Superior - $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Negative COVID test prior to starting State specific background check for facility New Grad accepted SNF Experience is required even if as in intern/externship Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Wrenshall, MN

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

3. Data Entry Specialist - TEMPORARILY REMOTE

🏛️ Mary Kraft Staffing and HR Solutions

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking junior-level Data Entry - insurance claims processors. TEMPORARILY REMOTE Many opportunities available, training is paid and opportunities for advancement! Are you the type of person who ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

5. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...