Mountain Home, ID

Job alert: These jobs are open in Mountain Home

Mountain Home News Watch
 4 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mountain Home.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mountain Home:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4,234 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $4,234 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Mountain Home, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...



2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...



3. Warehouse Order Selector - Earn $18.30/Hour - Up to $1,500 Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Boise, ID - Warehouse Order Selector

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SYSCO IS NOW HIRING Warehouse Order Selectors in Boise, ID Base Pay: $18.30/Hour Incentive Pay: Based On Experience Up to $1,500 Sign-On Bonus! Full Benefits Package Including Medical/Dental/Vision ...



4. Teams - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,000 Hiring Bonus - $1,500/wk Guaranteed - Home BiWeekly

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. CDL Team Drivers with ...



5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...



6. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3636 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $3,636 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...



7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3170.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $3,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain Home, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...



8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain Home, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...



9. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...



10. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily + Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Idaho

📍 Mountain Home, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year - Up to $15k Sign-On Bonus Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...



Mountain Home, ID
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

