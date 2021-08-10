Cancel
Business

Ex-JPMorgan Exec Leading Push for Diverse Clients at UBS

UBS has lured a JPMorgan private banker to head a new initiative aimed at improving wealth services for under-represented clients, according to news reports. Melinda Hightower joined UBS’ global wealth management division in May in the newly-created role of head of the multicultural client group in the firm’s client strategy unit, Business Insider writes, adding that a spokesperson for the firm confirmed that the group is launching in 2022.

Softwarebizjournals

Amazon cloud exec to leave for Goldman Sachs, adding to string of high-level departures

An Amazon Web Services executive is leaving to lead engineering for Goldman Sachs' investment division, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kamlesh Talreja on Thursday announced he was leaving Amazon.com Inc. after 16 years between the company's retail, Prime Video and cloud-computing divisions. He'll be working for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as the company looks to expand its cloud-based financial technology, according to an internal memo first reported on by Business Insider.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Former TD Ameritrade Exec Lands at FP Transitions

Scott Leak, former director of institutional sales at TD Ameritrade Institutional, has joined RIA consulting firm FP Transitions as a senior consultant. Leak will be working with Marcus Hagood, who leads the Equity Management Solutions team at FP Transitions. “At TD Ameritrade, I was a part of a solution that...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Credit Suisse Considers Adding Risk Experts to Board

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday (Aug. 13) it wants to add two risk experts to its non-executive board in the wake of a pair of recent scandals. Credit Suisse lost $5.5 billion as it tried to undo trades by family office Archegos and overcome the collapse of $10 billion in funds backed by bankrupt supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, leading Chairman António Horta-Osório to prioritize risk and cultural change.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse appoints new chief of staff, calls EGM for two non-execs

Credit Suisse has named Christian Egli Kehrle as chief of staff and head of office for its chief executive Thomas Gottstein, and also proposed two non-executive directors. Kehrle was previously the chief financial officer for Neue Aargauer Bank - a wholly owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse, having worked for the Zurich-headquartered bank for more than 22 years.
Houston, TXOrange Leader

Former CEO Of Publicly Traded Houston Company Pleads Guilty To Accounting Fraud Scheme

Ilan Graff, Attorney for the United States, Acting under Authority Conferred by 28 U.S.C. § 515, announced today the guilty plea of JEFFREY HASTINGS, the former chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAEX” or the “Company”), a publicly traded seismic data company based in Houston, Texas, for his role in a scheme to fraudulently and materially inflate the publicly reported revenue of SAEX by tens of millions of dollars, in 2015 and 2016, and also for misappropriating millions of dollars from the Company. HASTINGS pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud offenses.
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

EP Wealth Advisors Names Chief Growth Officer

EP Wealth Advisors has appointed Ryan Parker to the newly-created role of chief growth officer. In the role, Parker says he is accountable for all regional directors and advisors, the wealth advisory support team, marketing and portfolio strategy. “My primary focus is on profitably attracting new clients, assets and advisors...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Mariner Wealth to Add $500M Wealth Management Firm

Mariner Wealth Advisors says it’s reached an agreement to acquire Commonwealth Advisory Group. Pittsburgh-based Commonwealth Advisory Group was founded in 1998 by Bob Lohman and includes financial advisors Randy Hillier, Bill Burnette, Michael Doman and Jonathan Lohman, according to Mariner. Commonwealth Advisory Group offers investment management and financial and tax...
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

MML Investors Services Offers FAs, Clients Bitcoin Access

MML Investors Services, the broker-dealer arm of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, is the latest financial services firm to offer its wealth management clients access to a Bitcoin fund from NYDIG. MMLIS says it’s allowing “select” financial professionals to offer access to the fund to “qualifying clients,” without providing further details.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

UBS hires ex-JPMorgan banker to attract more diverse investors

Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

UBS CEO: Financial Industry Must Adopt Hybrid Work

The chief executive officer of UBS believes that the financial service industry needs to embrace hybrid work arrangements because clients — not just staff — are ready for a transition. The pandemic has caused an industry that’s typically slow or resistant to any change to act far quicker last year,...
Lakewood, COaccountingtoday.com

BF Borgers leads in new SEC clients for Q2

In a slow quarter for new audit engagements, BF Borgers brought in the most new Securities and Exchange Commission clients in the second quarter of 2021. The Lakewood, Colorado-based firm onboarded 11 new clients, and netted nine, all of which were from different predecessor firms. (For the list, see “Net engagement leaders.")
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Wealth Enhancement to Acquire $1.1B Miami-Based RIA Firm

Wealth Enhancement Group says it’s acquiring a large Florida-based independent registered investment advisor firm. Founded in 1993 by chief executive officer Frank Armstrong, Miami-based Investor Solutions also includes financial advisors Richard Feldman, Robert Gordon and Brett Fingerhut, according to Wealth Enhancement Group. The team, which has $1.1 billion as of...
Retailfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity AUA Jumps 33%, New Accounts from Younger Clients Soar 65% YoY

Fidelity saw robust growth in new retail accounts during the second quarter of 2021, helping its assets under administration soar. The firm added 1.7 million accounts in the second quarter, up 39% year-over-year, according to the firm’s second-quarter business update. New retail accounts opened by investors 35 years old or...
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

'The Sky is the Limit' for Wells Fargo's RIA Channel: Exec

Whether advisors want to go down a 1099 route or a registered investment advisor channel comes down to a couple of things: autonomy and flexibility, says Kim Ta, head of financial advisor integration at Wells Fargo Advisors. The following text is a transcript of a portion of a speaker's presentation...
Businessfinancialadvisoriq.com

Hightower Crosses $100B in Client Assets, Thanks to ‘Refreshed Strategy’

Hightower Advisors has surpassed a $100 billion client assets milestone, crediting a “refreshed strategy,” which includes 17 acquisitions over the past 30 months, for the growth. Hightower chairman and chief executive officer Bob Oros says “strong” organic growth combined with the “right fit” of mergers and acquisitions helped the registered...

