Ex-JPMorgan Exec Leading Push for Diverse Clients at UBS
UBS has lured a JPMorgan private banker to head a new initiative aimed at improving wealth services for under-represented clients, according to news reports. Melinda Hightower joined UBS’ global wealth management division in May in the newly-created role of head of the multicultural client group in the firm’s client strategy unit, Business Insider writes, adding that a spokesperson for the firm confirmed that the group is launching in 2022.financialadvisoriq.com
Comments / 0