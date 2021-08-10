Ex-JPMorgan Exec Leading Push for Diverse Clients at UBS

Ilan Graff, Attorney for the United States, Acting under Authority Conferred by 28 U.S.C. § 515, announced today the guilty plea of JEFFREY HASTINGS, the former chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAEX” or the “Company”), a publicly traded seismic data company based in Houston, Texas, for his role in a scheme to fraudulently and materially inflate the publicly reported revenue of SAEX by tens of millions of dollars, in 2015 and 2016, and also for misappropriating millions of dollars from the Company. HASTINGS pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud offenses.