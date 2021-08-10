Work remotely in Portsmouth — these positions are open now
(Portsmouth, OH) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Portsmouth, OH
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home
🏛️ OnTel
📍 Portsmouth, OH
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...
3. Remote Insurance Sales - OUR LEADS CALL YOU
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1
📍 Ashland, KY
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...
4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!
🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents
📍 Portsmouth, OH
💰 $87,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...
