Work remotely in Lima — these positions are open now
(Lima, OH) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Lima, OH
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Lima, OH
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Findlay, OH
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...
4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home
🏛️ NexRep
📍 Findlay, OH
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...
5. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 Lima, OH
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
Comments / 0