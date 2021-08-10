Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Shawano require no experience
(Shawano, WI) These companies are hiring Shawano residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Wittenberg, WI
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
2. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Embarrass, WI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DML3 Greenville, WI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DML3 - Greenville - South West corner ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On
🏛️ Transport America - Solo
📍 Bonduel, WI
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...
4. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee
🏛️ Performance Food Group
📍 Shawano, WI
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Home daily, earn $65,000 - $75,000 per year after training! Position Summary: Performance Foodservice will hire and train individuals who hold a valid Class A license with 0+ years of experience and ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Green Bay, WI
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
6. Entry Level Machine Operator
🏛️ FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC
📍 Green Bay, WI
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Multiple shifts available ( Days, Nights, 2-2-3 Schedule) Pay $15.00/hr and up + $2/hr for night shift ***$2,000 sign on Bonus*** Wage progression opportunities available! 2 Locations in the Green ...
7. Shipping Receiving Associate
🏛️ The Heel Shoe Fitters
📍 Green Bay, WI
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Description Are you an Inventory/Data Entry specialist with strong attention to detail? Like working in a fast-paced environment? Never being bored? The Heel Shoe Fitters has been the premier ...
8. School Bus Driver
🏛️ First Student
📍 Green Bay, WI
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Green Bay, WI-- $20/HR & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve
9. Bather / Groomer Trainee
🏛️ PetSmart
📍 Green Bay, WI
💰 $6,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...
