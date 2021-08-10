Cancel
Shawano, WI

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Shawano require no experience

Posted by 
Shawano Digest
 4 days ago

(Shawano, WI) These companies are hiring Shawano residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToBeE_0bNRR4FQ00

1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Wittenberg, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Embarrass, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DML3 Greenville, WI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DML3 - Greenville - South West corner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Bonduel, WI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Shawano, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home daily, earn $65,000 - $75,000 per year after training! Position Summary: Performance Foodservice will hire and train individuals who hold a valid Class A license with 0+ years of experience and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Machine Operator

🏛️ FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multiple shifts available ( Days, Nights, 2-2-3 Schedule) Pay $15.00/hr and up + $2/hr for night shift ***$2,000 sign on Bonus*** Wage progression opportunities available! 2 Locations in the Green ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Shipping Receiving Associate

🏛️ The Heel Shoe Fitters

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Are you an Inventory/Data Entry specialist with strong attention to detail? Like working in a fast-paced environment? Never being bored? The Heel Shoe Fitters has been the premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Green Bay, WI-- $20/HR & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Shawano, WI
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

