Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Shawano require no experience

(Shawano, WI) These companies are hiring Shawano residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Wittenberg, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Embarrass, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DML3 Greenville, WI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DML3 - Greenville - South West corner ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Bonduel, WI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 Shawano, WI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home daily, earn $65,000 - $75,000 per year after training! Position Summary: Performance Foodservice will hire and train individuals who hold a valid Class A license with 0+ years of experience and ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

6. Entry Level Machine Operator

🏛️ FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Multiple shifts available ( Days, Nights, 2-2-3 Schedule) Pay $15.00/hr and up + $2/hr for night shift ***$2,000 sign on Bonus*** Wage progression opportunities available! 2 Locations in the Green ...

7. Shipping Receiving Associate

🏛️ The Heel Shoe Fitters

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Are you an Inventory/Data Entry specialist with strong attention to detail? Like working in a fast-paced environment? Never being bored? The Heel Shoe Fitters has been the premier ...

8. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in Green Bay, WI-- $20/HR & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve

9. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...