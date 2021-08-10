Get hired! Job openings in and around Charlevoix

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Charlevoix companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charlevoix:

1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - COVID19 - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Petoskey, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Charlevoix, MI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

3. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Susan J.S. Malone, DDS, PC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an energetic, compassionate new member for our wonderful team! We have a two-doctor office, with a fabulous team family and patient base. We provide services that include most aspects ...

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ STAFFORD'S HOSPITALITY, INC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come be a member of the Stafford's Hospitality Team and help us caretake our historic landmark lodging venues! Sign-on bonus offered! Job Summary: A Bay View Inn Housekeeper will clean, restock, and ...

5. Retail Sales Associate- Starting at $12.00/hr

🏛️ Bed Bath & Beyond

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our mission at Bed Bath & Beyond is to make it easy for our customers, and our associates, to feel at home. We've made enhancements to our store environment and implemented health and safety best ...

6. Full-Time Temporary Receptionist - $15/hour

🏛️ ManpowerGroup

📍 Boyne City, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower's client in Boyne City, MI is looking for a full-time Receptionist in a temporary position. Learn about this Receptionist role that offers you: ?Monday-Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm competitive wage ...

7. Driver

🏛️ ACT NEMT LLC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500.00 SIGN ON INCENTIVE Drivers needed, Full-Time, Mon.-Fri. (Weekends also available in most areas for extra compensation). Providing non-emergency medical transportation service around your area

8. RN - Operating Room - Travel

🏛️ Protouch Staffing

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,912 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RN - Operating Room - Travel Total Taxable Pay (weekly): $1204.4 Total Non-taxable Pay (weekly): $1708.0 Gross Total Pay (weekly): $2912.4 Shift: Days - Monday-Thursday, 7am to 4:30pm Location

9. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2664 per week in MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Charlevoix, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...