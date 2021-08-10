Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Gable's Next Move & What Snyder Has To Do To Win | FloWrestling Radio Live (Ep. 680)

By FloWrestling Staff
flowrestling.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCP is back from Tokyo to discuss as much Olympic fallout as we can. 1:02:15 Putting Kyle Snyder's greatness into perspective.

www.flowrestling.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Live#Gable#Olympians#Combat#Cp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Buries’ Injured WWE Diva

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not shy away from speaking his mind and during a recent interview, he took a shot at WWE star Bayley, who is currently out of action due to an injury. Roman Reigns takes a dig at Bayley. The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Losing A-List Star To Bellator?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Gable Steveson made a name for himself after his impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Returning To WWE After AEW Deal?

Could Daniel Bryan head back to WWE? After it was reported that the former WWE Champion has signed with All Elite Wrestling, Dave Meltzer recently discussed and entertained the possibility of Bryan heading back to WWE after his alleged AEW deal is finished. Meltzer stated that Bryan “could go back [to WWE] in however many years the deal is” further adding that “WWE really wanted him” and that they pushed hard to keep the former WWE champion. This Vince McMahon and Daniel Bryan surprising rumor just leaked.
Minnesota StateNCAA.com

Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold at 125kg

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.
WWE411mania.com

Keith Lee, NXT Stars Compete In WWE Smackdown Dark Matches

WWE held dark matches before tonight’s Smackdown with Keith Lee and several NXT stars in action. You can see the results from the pre-show matches below, per PWInsider:. * Keith Lee won a quick squash over an unnamed opponent. * Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory. * Xia Li and Aliyah...
WWEthedailygopher.com

GABLE STEVESON WINS GOLD

That. Just. Happened. In what is already being branded as the Miracle on the Mat, Gable Steveson came from three points behind to score a pair of takedowns in the last 6.5 seconds of the gold medal match including the winning maneuver with 0.2 seconds left on the clock to earn a 10-8 victory and the Olympic 125 kg freestyle wrestling Olympic Gold medal. Gable Steveson is an Olympic Champion.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With 'do or die' move, Gable Steveson grabs Olympic heavyweight gold with final-second takedown

TOKYO — In the weeks leading up to the Olympics, Gable Steveson made the same promise over and over. He was coming to Tokyo to put on a show, and to bring home a gold medal. So he didn't lose hope when he glanced at the scoreboard Friday night. With 6.5 seconds left, and Geno Petriashvili holding an 8-7 lead in their gold-medal match, the Gophers wrestler from Apple Valley just figured the ending would be a little more dramatic than he anticipated.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Junior Worlds = NCAA Stars

The 2021 Junior World Championships will be held in Ufa, Russia from August 16-22. This event has become the premier competition for the world’s top talent under the age of 20. In this article, we’ll explore how America’s best wrestlers have performed at Junior Worlds in men’s freestyle since 2010 and how that has translated into NCAA and Senior level success.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

How Close Is Team USA To Junior Worlds Supremacy?

Junior Worlds is the toughest tournament for any wrestler under 20 years old in the world. For many freestyle fans it is the first introduction to future international stars. Junior Worlds can also be the introduction of international wrestling to American fans in general. With that in mind, this article will break down what countries have performed the best in junior worlds (in men’s freestyle) over the past 10 years.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

The Olympic Transfer Tracker

Athletes moving from one country to another has been a part of sports for as long as there have been sports. Wrestling is no exception to this phenomenon, and the frequency of such occurrences has shown no signs of abating, no matter how rare transfers used to be.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Braxton Amos Wants To Double His Chances At Junior Worlds In Russia

Don’t try to get too philosophical with Braxton Amos about his decision to compete in both styles at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia on August 16-22. Amos has a reputation for wrestling in Greco-Roman and freestyle at major domestic competitions. Just don’t ask him to get too deep about it.
Swimming & Surfingflowrestling.org

Tokyo Olympians To 2021 Worlds Tracker

The 2021 World Championships will take place in Oslo, Norway October 2-10. As we approach those World Championships, we'll be tracking whether or not the Tokyo Olympians in men's freestyle will also compete in Norway. We'll continue to update this tracker from now until the 2021 World Championships.
Combat Sportsflowrestling.org

Four Olympic Medalists Confirmed They Will Wrestle At 2021 Worlds

Four of the nine Olympic medalists have officially confirmed to USA Wrestling that they will compete at the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway, on October 2-10. The other five have until August 15th to decide. USA Wrestling will announce those decisions as they are received. You can see who all is registered for World Team Trials so far HERE.
TennisWashington Post

Olympic host countries (usually) win more medals. Here’s how they do it.

Hosting an Olympics can be risky financially, politically and, this year, epidemiologically. But competitively, it has always been a pretty good bet. Despite the absence of home crowds in Tokyo, Japan continued a long tradition of host countries raking in more medals than usual. Japanese athletes finished the Summer Games last weekend with a national record of 58 medals (27 of them gold), good for fifth overall — 17 more medals and two ranking spots higher than Japan finished in 2016.
WWEflowrestling.org

The Pulse With Andy Hamilton: A Look Back At The Historic USA Performance

The karaoke stage of USA Wrestling’s post-Olympics party was just beginning late Saturday night on The Manhattan Hotel’s second floor when Rich Bender slipped out for a few minutes and found a quieter corner down the hall. Seven days of American resolve and grit manifested itself in breathtaking victories and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy