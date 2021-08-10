Gable's Next Move & What Snyder Has To Do To Win | FloWrestling Radio Live (Ep. 680)

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.