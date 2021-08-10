Cancel
The Dawn of the Dukes Have Arrived in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new dawn is upon us! Dawn of the Dukes, the second expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is available now on the Microsoft Store and Steam!. Challenge friends with two additional civilizations as well as new units and technologies. Battle your way across Central and Eastern Europe with three new campaigns, overwhelming your opponents with sheer military might and economic productivity or with highly disciplined and technologically innovative armies!

gizorama.com

