Beaufort, SC

A job on your schedule? These Beaufort positions offer flexible hours

Beaufort Voice
 4 days ago

(Beaufort, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Beaufort are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ TCC Wireless LLC

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MOBILE EXPERT JOB DESCRIPTION Part-Time Retail Sales Associate T-Mobile Premium Retailer - TCC Wireless Make up to $20+/hour all in! Base pay and commission! The Mobile Expert (ME) enjoys a fast ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office - Home Cleaner

🏛️ Jenny Rutherford Real Estate

📍 Tybee Island, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a part-time home and office cleaner! This person would clean the office space and the personal home every day. This will include cleaning floors and a variety of surface tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Owner-Operator Port Dray Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This regional owner-operator port dray truck driver business opportunity allows you to set your own schedule features a yearly earning potential of up to $150000 and includes weekly home time. Run ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Local Owner-Operator Port Dray Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This local owner-operator truck driver business opportunity allows you to set your own schedule features a yearly earning potential of up to $125000 and includes daily home time. Run your business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. SALES REPRESENTATIVE ENTRY LEVEL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING

🏛️ The Adams Agency

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WORK FROM HOME ANYWHERE NATIONWIDE * PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME AVAILABLE WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR We are seeking ambitious individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit that want to make a significant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Cleaner

🏛️ The Budd Group

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Title: Janitorial General Cleaners - Part Time Pay Rate: $12.00/hour **Now offering Pay on Demand. Get up to 80% of your daily earnings before payday** Hours and Days : Monday- Friday from 5:00 PM to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Recreation Lifeguard- Part-Time, Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort

🏛️ Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort

📍 Sheldon, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary:Your job? To make the fun and keep it coming! As a part-time Recreation Lifeguard at Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort, you are the person our guests turn to when they want to try water ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

