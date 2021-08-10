A job on your schedule? These Beaufort positions offer flexible hours

(Beaufort, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Beaufort are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ TCC Wireless LLC

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MOBILE EXPERT JOB DESCRIPTION Part-Time Retail Sales Associate T-Mobile Premium Retailer - TCC Wireless Make up to $20+/hour all in! Base pay and commission! The Mobile Expert (ME) enjoys a fast ...

2. Office - Home Cleaner

🏛️ Jenny Rutherford Real Estate

📍 Tybee Island, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a part-time home and office cleaner! This person would clean the office space and the personal home every day. This will include cleaning floors and a variety of surface tasks ...

3. Regional Owner-Operator Port Dray Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This regional owner-operator port dray truck driver business opportunity allows you to set your own schedule features a yearly earning potential of up to $150000 and includes weekly home time. Run ...

4. Local Owner-Operator Port Dray Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This local owner-operator truck driver business opportunity allows you to set your own schedule features a yearly earning potential of up to $125000 and includes daily home time. Run your business ...

5. SALES REPRESENTATIVE ENTRY LEVEL - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING

🏛️ The Adams Agency

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

WORK FROM HOME ANYWHERE NATIONWIDE * PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME AVAILABLE WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR We are seeking ambitious individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit that want to make a significant ...

6. General Cleaner

🏛️ The Budd Group

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Title: Janitorial General Cleaners - Part Time Pay Rate: $12.00/hour **Now offering Pay on Demand. Get up to 80% of your daily earnings before payday** Hours and Days : Monday- Friday from 5:00 PM to ...

7. Recreation Lifeguard- Part-Time, Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort

🏛️ Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort

📍 Sheldon, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary:Your job? To make the fun and keep it coming! As a part-time Recreation Lifeguard at Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort, you are the person our guests turn to when they want to try water ...