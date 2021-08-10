Cancel
Politics

Russia opens new criminal case against top Navalny allies

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW – Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against the two closest allies of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the latest in a series of moves to stifle his already embattled team. The Investigative Committee on Tuesday announced a probe against Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, accusing them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy