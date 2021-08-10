Cancel
Ojo Feliz, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ojo Feliz

Posted by 
Ojo Feliz Dispatch
 4 days ago

(OJO FELIZ, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ojo Feliz companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ojo Feliz:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNRQdy700

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Ojo Feliz, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $75,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco Foods

📍 Watrous, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Avg. $75,000+ First Year - Sign-On in Select Locations Pay and Bonuses Vary by location, Apply for details Local Routes - Get Home Daily Sysco is the global ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ojo Feliz, NM
ABOUT

With Ojo Feliz Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

