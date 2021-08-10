Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Houston.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Houston:

1. Coiler Set-up Operator

🏛️ MW Components

📍 Pontotoc, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Work safely in a team environment * Meet daily production needs in manufacturing quality parts * Must be able to read and learn to interpret specification sheets and ...

2. Entry Level Manufacturing - Ecru, MS

🏛️ Ashley Furniture

📍 Algoma, MS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing - 1st & 2nd Shift - Walk Ins Always Welcome - Increased Wages Job Description Manufacturing - Assemble Your Future Starting This Week Increased Wages Are Here As the largest ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Houston, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. PERFORM IN STORE DEMO! $800 -$2000-W-2 Position!

🏛️ Hessler

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BRAND DEMONSTRATORS! $$$ -INTERVIEW TODAY! compensation: $800.00 to $2000.00 employment type: full-time We are staffing our unique retail road show with both promoters and leadership candidates ...

5. Material Handler II

🏛️ Diverse Staffing, Inc

📍 Pontotoc, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MS45T Diverse Staffing is now accepting Router Operator Assistant applicants for immediate hire. This is a temp-to-hire position. In this job, you will work for our client at a facility in Pontotoc ...

6. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Physician Consultant Group

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for MS. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. HOSPITALIST | 30 ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Calhoun City, MS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

8. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Tupelo, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Calhoun City, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Calhoun City, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...